Moderate intensity earthquake hits Turkey

Istanbul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7-magnitude has jolted Turkey’s northwestern province of Canakkale. According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the epicenter of the earthquake was Bahceli-Ezine region. The earthquake has a depth of 12.9 kilometers.

‘Currently, there are no adverse conditions reported. We are evaluating each report received by the Emergency Call Centre,’ said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on X. The tremor was also felt in Istanbul, the country’s largest city.

Also Read: Indian Army assists Karnataka authorities amid heavy rains and landslides

Turkey is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. The country’s last 7.8-magnitude tremor was in 1939, when 33,000 died in the eastern Erzincan province. The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999, when more than 17,000 people died.