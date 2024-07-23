Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of venues

Paris: The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11. More than 10,500 athletes will participate in the mega sports event. Around 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are expected to participate, along with ‘Individual Neutral Athletes’ and the Refugee Olympic Team.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their national flags. However, athletes from these countries can participate as ‘Individual Neutral Athletes’ provided they do not actively support the conflict.

The venues for the event are spread across 34 locations. The surfing event will not even be hosted in France, but instead in the picturesque island of France-governed Tahiti, located in heart of the Pacific Ocean.

All 34 venues at Olympics 2024:

Also Read: Asus launches new personal co-pmputer in India: Price, Specifications

Aquatics Centre

It is one of only two permanent sports facilities built for Paris 2024. The 5,000-seater venue will switch to a 2,500-seater after the Olympics to host neighbourhood events.

Sports: Artistic Swimming, Water Polo, Diving

Bercy Arena

Built in 1984, this arena has previously hosted the Rolex Paris Masters, as well as many concerts.

Sports: Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline

Bordeaux Stadium

Home to French football club Girondins de Bordeaux, the Bordeaux Stadium will be one of the venues hosting football at Paris 2024.

Sports: Football

Champ de Mars Arena

It spreads over 10,000 square metres, and will host events for the Paralympic Games as well.

Sports: Judo, Wrestling

Chateau de Versailles

The place has been a stage of French royalty from the 17th century, and was even a museum in the 19th century. It became the first French site to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage status.

Sports: Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon

Chateauroux Shooting Centre

The centre can now accommodate international pistol and air rifle competitions, and will host all indoor shooting finals during the Paris Olympics. 15 shooting events will take place here.

Eiffel Tower Stadium

Located near the famous Eiffel tower, a temporary outdoor arena has been built alongside Paris’ iconic public gardens.

Sports: Beach Volleyball

Elancourt Hill

The place is situated at an altitude of 231 metres and is the highest point in Paris.

Sports: Cycling Mountain Bike

Geoffrey-Guichard Stadium

Home to one of France’s most successful clubs, AS Saint-Etienne, the stadium will also host football during the Games this summer.

Sports: Football

Grand Palais

The Grand Palais, which was built in 1900, has undergone full restoration ahead of hosting the Paris Olympics.

Sports: Fencing, Taekwondo

Hotel de Ville

Housing Paris’ city hall, the place borders the famous Seine river. The 42.195m marathon will find its starting point in this area.

Sports: Athletics

Invalides

Built during in the reign of Louis XIV in 1867, the Esplanade des Invalides includes French military history museums and monuments, and is right opposite the Grand Palais.

Sports: Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road

La Beaujoire Stadium

Home of French Ligue 1 football club Nantes, the La Beaujoire Stadium is one of the venues that will host football during Paris 2024.

Sports: Football

La Concorde

With sports like breaking, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing debuting in the Olympics, La Concorde will be temporarily transformed into aj Open Arena.

Sports: 3×3 Basketball, Breaking, Cycling BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding

La Bourget Sport Climbing Venue

Five climbing walls will be used in the newly-introduced Olympic sport of sport climbing: one indoor and four outdoor. Local clubs, associations and residents will be able to use them after the Olympics are over.

Sports: Sport Climbing

Golf National

The Golf National was designed in 1991 as the home for the national technical centre for golf.

Sports: Golf

Lyon Stadium

Home of legendary French football club Olympique Lyonnais, the Lyon Stadium will be one of the venues hosting football during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sports: Football

Marseille Marina

Sports: Sailing

Marseille Stadium

More commonly known as the Orange Velodrome, Olympique Marseille’s home stadium is one of the venues hosting football at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sports: Football

Nice Stadium

With a capacity of over 35,000, French football club OGC Nice’s home stadium will host football during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sports: Football

North Paris Arena

The Villepinte Exhibition Centre will be transformed into a large modular sports facility named the ‘North Paris Arena’ during Paris 2024. It will host the preliminary boxing events and the fencing ranking round of the modern pentathlon.

Sports: Boxing, Modern Pentathlon

Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain’s home stadium – the Parc des Prince – will host football during the Games, including the final of the men’s and women’s football events.

Sports: Football

Paris La Defense Arena

It will be hosting a swimming event for the very first time during Paris 2024.

Sports: Swimming, Water Polo

Pierre Mauroy Stadium

Usually used for football as home stadium of Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, the Pierre Mauroy Stadium will be utilised for different sports over the course of Paris 2024.

Sports: Basketball, Handball

Pont Alexandre III

Sports: Cycling Road, Marathon Swimming, Triathlon

Porte de Chapelle Arena

The 8,000-seater arena follows the goal of the Paris Olympics to be the most eco-friendly Olympics ever.

Sports: Badminton, Rhythmic Gymnastics

Stade Roland-Garros

The iconic arena for the French Open, the historic venue will once again be the home for tennis during the Olympics.

Sports: Tennis, Boxing

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines BMX Stadium

Track cycling and the BMX events will find commonplace here.

Sports: Cycling BMX Racing

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome

Having hosted the French Track Championships in 2014, the World Championships in 2015, and the European Championships in 2016, this avenue will now host the Summer Olympics and the Paralympics.

Sports: Cycling Track

South Paris Arena

Sports: Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting

Stade de France

Despite hosting the final of Euro 2016, the Stade de France will not host a single football game during the Paris Olympics. Instead, it will host athletics and rugby sevens.

Sports: Athletics, Rugby Sevens

Teahupo’o, Tahiti

The surfing competitions will be conducted in Tahiti’s Teahupo’o.

Sports: Surfing

Trocadero

Located in the heart of Paris, Trocadero is situated exactly opposite the Eiffel Tower, and will be the venue for several athletics events during Paris 2024, namely the triathlon, road cycling, marathon and 20km walk.

Sports: Athletics, Cycling Road

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

It will play host to the rowing and canoe-kayak events during Paris 2024.

Sports: Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint, Rowing

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium

Sports: Hockey