Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of venues

Paris: The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11. More than 10,500 athletes will participate in the mega sports event. Around 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are expected to participate, along with ‘Individual Neutral Athletes’ and the Refugee Olympic Team.
Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their national flags. However, athletes from these countries can participate as ‘Individual Neutral Athletes’ provided they do not actively support the conflict.
The venues for the event are spread across 34 locations. The surfing event will not even be hosted in France, but instead in the picturesque island of France-governed Tahiti, located in heart of the Pacific Ocean.
All 34 venues at Olympics 2024:
Aquatics Centre
It is one of only two permanent sports facilities built for Paris 2024. The 5,000-seater venue will switch to a 2,500-seater after the Olympics to host neighbourhood events.
Sports: Artistic Swimming, Water Polo, Diving
Bercy Arena
Built in 1984, this arena has previously hosted the Rolex Paris Masters, as well as many concerts.
Sports: Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline
Bordeaux Stadium
Home to French football club Girondins de Bordeaux, the Bordeaux Stadium will be one of the venues hosting football at Paris 2024.
Sports: Football
Champ de Mars Arena
It spreads over 10,000 square metres, and will host events for the Paralympic Games as well.
Sports: Judo, Wrestling
Chateau de Versailles
The place has been a stage of French royalty from the 17th century, and was even a museum in the 19th century. It became the first French site to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage status.
Sports: Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon
Chateauroux Shooting Centre
The centre can now accommodate international pistol and air rifle competitions, and will host all indoor shooting finals during the Paris Olympics. 15 shooting events will take place here.
Eiffel Tower Stadium
Located near the famous Eiffel tower, a temporary outdoor arena has been built alongside Paris’ iconic public gardens.
Sports: Beach Volleyball
Elancourt Hill
The place is situated at an altitude of 231 metres and is the highest point in Paris.
Sports: Cycling Mountain Bike
Geoffrey-Guichard Stadium
Home to one of France’s most successful clubs, AS Saint-Etienne, the stadium will also host football during the Games this summer.
Sports: Football
Grand Palais
The Grand Palais, which was built in 1900, has undergone full restoration ahead of hosting the Paris Olympics.
Sports: Fencing, Taekwondo
Hotel de Ville
Housing Paris’ city hall, the place borders the famous Seine river. The 42.195m marathon will find its starting point in this area.
Sports: Athletics
Invalides
Built during in the reign of Louis XIV in 1867, the Esplanade des Invalides includes French military history museums and monuments, and is right opposite the Grand Palais.
Sports: Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road
La Beaujoire Stadium
Home of French Ligue 1 football club Nantes, the La Beaujoire Stadium is one of the venues that will host football during Paris 2024.
Sports: Football
La Concorde
With sports like breaking, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing debuting in the Olympics, La Concorde will be temporarily transformed into aj Open Arena.
Sports: 3×3 Basketball, Breaking, Cycling BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding
La Bourget Sport Climbing Venue
Five climbing walls will be used in the newly-introduced Olympic sport of sport climbing: one indoor and four outdoor. Local clubs, associations and residents will be able to use them after the Olympics are over.
Sports: Sport Climbing
Golf National
The Golf National was designed in 1991 as the home for the national technical centre for golf.
Sports: Golf
Lyon Stadium
Home of legendary French football club Olympique Lyonnais, the Lyon Stadium will be one of the venues hosting football during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sports: Football
Marseille Marina
Sports: Sailing
Marseille Stadium
More commonly known as the Orange Velodrome, Olympique Marseille’s home stadium is one of the venues hosting football at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sports: Football
Nice Stadium
With a capacity of over 35,000, French football club OGC Nice’s home stadium will host football during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sports: Football
North Paris Arena
The Villepinte Exhibition Centre will be transformed into a large modular sports facility named the ‘North Paris Arena’ during Paris 2024. It will host the preliminary boxing events and the fencing ranking round of the modern pentathlon.
Sports: Boxing, Modern Pentathlon
Parc des Princes
Paris Saint-Germain’s home stadium – the Parc des Prince – will host football during the Games, including the final of the men’s and women’s football events.
Sports: Football
Paris La Defense Arena
It will be hosting a swimming event for the very first time during Paris 2024.
Sports: Swimming, Water Polo
Pierre Mauroy Stadium
Usually used for football as home stadium of Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, the Pierre Mauroy Stadium will be utilised for different sports over the course of Paris 2024.
Sports: Basketball, Handball
Pont Alexandre III
Sports: Cycling Road, Marathon Swimming, Triathlon
Porte de Chapelle Arena
The 8,000-seater arena follows the goal of the Paris Olympics to be the most eco-friendly Olympics ever.
Sports: Badminton, Rhythmic Gymnastics
Stade Roland-Garros
The iconic arena for the French Open, the historic venue will once again be the home for tennis during the Olympics.
Sports: Tennis, Boxing
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines BMX Stadium
Track cycling and the BMX events will find commonplace here.
Sports: Cycling BMX Racing
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome
Having hosted the French Track Championships in 2014, the World Championships in 2015, and the European Championships in 2016, this avenue will now host the Summer Olympics and the Paralympics.
Sports: Cycling Track
South Paris Arena
Sports: Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting
Stade de France
Despite hosting the final of Euro 2016, the Stade de France will not host a single football game during the Paris Olympics. Instead, it will host athletics and rugby sevens.
Sports: Athletics, Rugby Sevens
Teahupo’o, Tahiti
The surfing competitions will be conducted in Tahiti’s Teahupo’o.
Sports: Surfing
Trocadero
Located in the heart of Paris, Trocadero is situated exactly opposite the Eiffel Tower, and will be the venue for several athletics events during Paris 2024, namely the triathlon, road cycling, marathon and 20km walk.
Sports: Athletics, Cycling Road
Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
It will play host to the rowing and canoe-kayak events during Paris 2024.
Sports: Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint, Rowing
Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
Sports: Hockey
