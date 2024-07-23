Simple tips to boost your WiFi speed

Mumbai: Most people experience slow internet speeds. But, by following some simple tips will help you recover from the speed issue.

Importance of router placement:

The placement and setup of your WiFi router are crucial factors for achieving the optimal speed of a router.

Correct placement: WiFi signals work wirelessly, so one needs to avoid placing the router in areas where signals could be obstructed. Never position the router near any wall or in an enclosed space. These places may hinder signal strength.

Distance and range: The speed of your WiFi may be affected by the distance between the router and your device. For the best performance, one has to be sure that your device is within the router’s effective range.

Antenna positioning: The angle of your router’s antenna plays a significant role in signal distribution. If you’re experiencing slow speeds, try adjusting the antenna’s position.

Device Connections: Multiple devices connected to the same WiFi can reduce your internet speed. Make sure your network password is secure to prevent unknown devices from connecting and using up bandwidth.

Regular Reboots: Routers need a break too. Turn off your router for a few minutes every 24-48 hours.

Avoid Interference: Keep the router away from other electronic devices which are available in the ecosystem that might interfere with the signal.

Firmware update: Ensure that your router’s firmware is up to date and manufacturers will often release updates to improve performance and security.