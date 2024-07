Southern Railway cancels 55 trains from July 23 to August 14: Details

Chennai: The Chennai division of Southern Railway has changed some train services. The authority has announced the complete cancellation of 55 train services between Pallavaram and Guduvancheri from July 23 to August 14. This decision was taken for engineering maintenance at Tambaram, part of ongoing terminal development works.

Southern Railway will run 39 special trains during peak hours (10 am to 12 pm) between Chennai Beach and Pallavaram, and between Guduvancheri and Chengalpattu. But, the regular services between Pallavaram and Guduvancheri will be entirely canceled.

23 Local Trains Cancelled: Services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram/Chengalpattu from 10 am to 1:30 pm are cancelled. In response, 11 special trains will run between Chennai Beach and Pallavaram.

9 trains towards Tambaram and Chengalpattu will be cancelled from 7:19 pm to 12 am. 5 special trains will operate between Chennai Beach and Pallavaram during this period.

16 local trains from Chengalpattu/Tambaram to Chennai Beach will be cancelled between 10 am and 1:30 pm. 9 special trains will run from Pallavaram to Chennai Beach.

7 trains from Chengalpattu/Guduvancheri/Tambaram to Chennai Beach between 8:55 pm and 11 pm will be cancelled. 4 special services will run from Pallavaram to Chennai Beach.

To counteract cancellations between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, 7 special trains will run between Guduvancheri and Chengalpattu from 10:45 am to 11 pm.