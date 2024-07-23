Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty close flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed flat on Tuesday. The equity indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session on July 23. At close, BSE Sensex was down 73.04 points or 0.09 percent at 80,429.04. NSE Nifty settled at 24,479, down 30.30 points or 0.12 percent.

About 1488 shares advanced, 1949 shares declined, and 74 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Titan Company, Tata Consumer, ITC, NTPC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Ports. Top losers were Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, Hindalco, Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid Corporation of India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Among sectors, FMCG, healthcare, media and IT indices were up 0.5-2.5 percent. However, bank, capital goods, metal, oil & gas and reality were down 1-2 percent. The BSE midcap index shed 0.7 percent, while the smallcap index ended on flat note.