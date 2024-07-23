Union Budget 2024: Union government unveils nine key priorities: Details

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-2025 on July 23, 2024, at 11 am in the Parliament. She has earlier on February 1 presented the Interim Budget due to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections . This will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month. President Droupadi Murmu has officially approved the budget session to begin on July 22 and continue until August 12.

This year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will become the first finance minister in India’s history to deliver seven consecutive budgets. She will surpass the record previously held by Morarji Desai, who presented six consecutive budgets between 1959 and 1963.

During the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation, the Finance Minister unveiled nine key priorities for the Narendra Modi government. These priorities will guide the budget towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It aims to transform India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

Here are the nine priorities of the Budget 2024:

1. Productivity and Resilience in Agriculture

2. Employment and Skilling

3. Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice

4. Manufacturing and Services

5. Urban Development

6. Energy Security

7. Infrastructure

8. Innovation, Research, and Development

9. Next Generation Reforms