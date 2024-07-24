Acer launches Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs laptop has been unveiled in India. Price of Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs starts at Rs. 1,49,999. It is available a single Black colour option for purchase via the Acer online store and Acer Exclusive stores.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs laptop offers SpatialLabs technology, which enables switching between 2D and stereoscopic 3D modes on the display. It features a 15.6-inch 4K (1,920 x 2,160 pixels) display in 2D mode with up to 380nits brightness and 100 percent coverage of Adobe RGB colour gamut in 3D mode. The laptop can be configured with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor alongside Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It packs up to 32GB DDR5 memory and up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

The Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition carries a HD camera with 720p resolution. It supports video recording at 30fps (frames per second) with Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology. It includes AI technologies like Acer PurifiedView, PurifiedVoice, and Acer TNR for low-light image enhancement. The laptop includes DTS Ultrasound and the personalised AcerSense app. Connectivity options on the Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop include Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4), and an HDMI 2.1 port. There are stereo speakers as well. For thermal management, the laptop has a TwinAir Cooling system, featuring dual fans and three copper heat pipes.