Air India Express introduces flights to this Gulf country: Details

Bengaluru: Low-budget air carrier, Air India Express has introduced its first direct international flight from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Bengaluru now boasts over 200 weekly flights with Air India Express, making it the airline’s largest station.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE

From Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi:

Departure: 15:25

Arrival: 18:00

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

From Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru:

Departure: 18:55

Arrival: 00:40

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

With this new route, Air India Express connects Bengaluru to 27 destinations, including popular cities like Ayodhya, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and more.

The launch of the Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flight offers convenient one-stop itineraries for travelers from cities such as Ayodhya, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, and many others, making international travel smoother.

Air India Express also operates direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Indian cities like Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli, connecting 17 Indian cities to Abu Dhabi with seamless one-stop options.