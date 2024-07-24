B.Sc nursing exam results for 1,000+ students withheld

The Kerala government’s swift move to start B.Sc. nursing programs in new colleges without securing recognition from the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has led to a problematic situation for first-year students, whose semester results have been withheld. According to the Students’ Nursing Association of India (SNAI), the results of 1,500 students across 25 colleges—17 government and government self-financing colleges, including those in Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, and Idukki—are currently on hold. This issue also affects seven colleges that recently expanded their intake and some private institutions.

Students who began their courses in the 2023-24 academic year received provisional No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Kerala Health University while awaiting INC recognition. However, delays in the INC inspection, caused by inadequate infrastructure, have prevented formal recognition for eight months. This lack of recognition has resulted in the withholding of their first-semester exam results.

SNAI officials have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Kerala Nursing Council, and the INC, urging their intervention in resolving the issue. Despite these efforts, there has been no response to address the situation.