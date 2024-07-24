Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line to Open by December 2024: BMRCL

Bengaluru’s eagerly awaited Yellow Line, extending 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to begin metro rail services by December 2024. Currently, a single train operates on this route, but BMRCL plans to add two more trains within the next two months. The Yellow Line will significantly improve connectivity to the IT hub of Electronic City, home to major companies like Infosys and Biocon. A newly opened double-decker flyover will facilitate vehicular traffic. BMRCL aims to launch the Yellow Line with eight trains, including a driverless train equipped with Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology from China’s CRRC, which is undergoing daily trial runs to assess various operational aspects.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) from Calcutta will deliver the first train set by August, followed by another set, with a total of 20 Distance to Go (DTG) technology trains planned for the Challaghatta-Whitefield Purple Line and Silk Institute-Nagasandra Green Line. The complete delivery of 34 trains is expected by February 2025. BMRCL officials stated that with six train sets in place, one will be kept for maintenance and emergencies, while the remaining five will be used for passenger services. Trains will run at 15-minute intervals, with a total of 14 trains operating on the Yellow Line. All necessary trial runs, including oscillation and safety clearance tests, are expected to be completed by September-October, aiming for a commercial launch of at least six trains in December, pending approval from the Metro Safety Commissioner.

The Yellow Line was initially scheduled for completion by 2021, but construction and delivery delays have pushed the opening date back by three years. The full route, initially expected to open by March this year, is now set for operations by the end of 2024. Additionally, there have been calls to name metro stations after prominent figures. The Kodava Samaj has requested a station be named after India’s first Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal KM Kariappa, while social media users have suggested naming a station after actor Shankarnag, who envisioned a metro line for Bengaluru. There are also requests to honor Aparna Vastare, the voice behind Metro announcements, who recently passed away.