Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Yellow metal yesterday touched this month’s low. Gold is priced at Rs 51,960 per 8 gram and Rs 6495 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 2200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices hovered near Rs 70,000 per 10 gram. The 24-carat gold priced at Rs 70,850 per 10 gram. The22-carat gold is priced at Rs 64,940 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, on Wednesday silver’s price stood at Rs 87,900 per kilogram.

The government on Tuesday slashed customs duties on a range of products, including gold and silver. The basic customs duty (BCD) on coins of precious metals, gold/silver findings, and gold and silver bars was reduced to 6 per cent from 15 per cent.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 68,510 per 10 gram with a loss of 5.79% and silver futures settled at Rs 84,919 per kilogram with a loss of 4.80%.