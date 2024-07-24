INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest ‘Discriminatory’ Budget 2024; Kharge Condemns ‘Injustice’

Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc staged a protest on Wednesday, July 24, against the Union Budget 2024, which will continue until the reconstituted NITI Aayog governing council’s first meeting on Saturday. Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the budget, stating, “Many didn’t get justice. We are fighting for justice.”

On Tuesday evening, the floor leaders of the INDIA parties convened at Kharge’s residence to finalize their protest strategy following the budget presentation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Congress leader KC Venugopal expressed the INDIA alliance’s sentiments, accusing the BJP-led central government of discriminating against most states and undermining the budget’s concept. He highlighted the significant allocations for BJP ally-governed states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh while neglecting others.

Despite their protest, the Opposition intends to actively participate in the budget debate, with Congress members Kumari Selja, Shashi Tharoor, and Praniti Shinde leading the initial discussions. Additionally, Congress has announced that its chief ministers will not attend the NITI Aayog governing council meeting on July 27, further emphasizing their dissent.