Indian Railways announces special trains to key cities: Details

New Delhi: The , Indian Railways announced new special train services on several key routes across the country till September 17. The decision to run special trains was taken to accommodate the growing travel demands and alleviate passenger congestion.The trains will comprise AC, Sleeper Class, and General Class coaches.

Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Junction – Bandra Terminus Special Train

Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Junction – Bandra Terminus Special Train is scheduled to operate for 22 trips. Commencing from July 23, 2024, this train will run every Sunday and Tuesday from Bandra Terminus to Gorakhpur Junction, and every Monday and Wednesday in the reverse direction.

The train route includes stops at major stations such as Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Kota Junction, Agra Fort, Kanpur Central, Gonda Junction, and culminates at Gorakhpur Junction.

Udhna-Chhapara-Udhna Un-Reserved Special

The Udhna-Chhapara-Udhna Un-Reserved Special train service will operate for 12 trips, starting from July 21, 2024, and continuing every Sunday from Udhna to Chhapra, with the return journey from Chhapra to Udhna every Monday from July 22, 2024.

Katihar – Amritsar Special Train

The Katihar – Amritsar Special Train will run for 8 trips, commencing from July 25, 2024, on every Thursday from Katihar to Amritsar, and every Saturday from Amritsar to Katihar. This route will facilitate travel between the two cities with stops at various important stations including Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Ambala Cantt., and Ludhiana.