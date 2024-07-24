Kerala Tourism to Transform Railway Underpasses into Public Spaces

Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riyas has initiated a project to transform areas under overpass bridges into welcoming public spaces, beginning with the Kollam railway overpass bridge. This first project, launched with the inauguration of the bridge’s beautification, aims to rejuvenate neglected spaces beneath overpasses. The initiative by the Tourism Department is designed to create vibrant community areas in underutilized locations.

The Kollam railway overpass bridge project is the pilot for this state-wide initiative. It involves the development of 70 cents of Public Works Department land at a cost of Rs 2 crore, setting a precedent for similar projects across Kerala. This effort is expected to foster a network of inviting community hubs throughout the state.

“This is a societal change we aim for. Utilizing vacant spaces effectively will inspire similar transformations elsewhere, eventually becoming a cultural norm. Significant positive changes will be evident in five or six years,” stated Minister Riyas. The beautification plan includes the installation of outdoor fitness stations, pedestrian walkways, and areas for mindfulness and yoga, enhancing the public utility and appeal of these spaces.