Kerala unlikely to see heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert issued

The weather forecast for Kerala indicates no heavy rainfall today, July 24, but a high likelihood of heavy rain tomorrow. As a precaution, a yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts today. An orange alert, which indicates the potential for heavy rainfall, has been announced for these same districts tomorrow. Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad for tomorrow. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also advised against fishing in the coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The IMD’s rainfall forecast for the coming days includes an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod on July 25, with the potential for very heavy rainfall defined as 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours. This is part of a broader warning system to prepare residents for possible severe weather. Meanwhile, yellow alerts, which indicate heavy rainfall but to a lesser extent, have been issued for various districts over the next few days, reflecting the ongoing volatility in weather patterns.

Specifically, Kannur and Kasaragod will be under a yellow alert today and on July 27. For July 25, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are also under yellow alerts, while Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod will face similar warnings on July 26. These alerts are designed to inform and prepare residents for potential disruptions and to take necessary precautions against the anticipated weather conditions.