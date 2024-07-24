Know how to check tower location near you

Mumbai: A cellphone handset contains a radio transmitter and receiver for sending and receiving signals from other phones. These signals are low-powered and can only travel short distances, allowing cell phones to communicate with the nearest base station, also known as a ‘cell.’ The base station routes signals from multiple cell phones and transfers calls between base stations.

People using owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) plans can use the Sanchar Tarang portal to find the nearest towers and check if they are 2G/3G/4G or 5G enabled.

How to find BSNL tower near you

Step 1: Go to https://tarangsanchar.gov.in/emfportal

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘My Location’

Step 3: On the next screen enter your name, email, mobile number, and captcha

Step 4: Click on ‘Send me a mail with OTP’

Step 5: Enter OTP.

Step 6: In the next screen you will get a map with all the cell phone towers that are located near you.

Step 7: Click on any tower to get signal type (2G/3G/4G or 5G) and operator information.