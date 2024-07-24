Know What Happens When You Lift Weights Every Day

Cardio activities help the heart stay strong. For a long time, weightlifting was thought to be a male-only sport. However, there has been recently a lot of publicity on the advantages of lifting weights for both men and women.

Weightlifting does not bulk up women; instead, it increases muscles that give them a toned appearance and help them avoid lifestyle concerns. Consistent and safe exercise improves the stamina and strength of an individual.

On the other hand, lifting weights every day does not give your muscles the ‘rest period’, which can lead to a variety of harmful side effects. Protein synthesis is the scientific word for the process of muscle growth that occurs not just when you are pumping iron but also during your rest times in between sessions.

What is protein synthesis and its importance?

The body’s cells produce proteins throughout this process, which promote the development of strong muscles. If you do not allow your muscles enough time to heal and generate new proteins between strenuous exercises (at least a day), your body’s cells will have less time to recuperate and form new proteins. If a muscle region is painful, it is still healing from the strenuous workout you gave it earlier. Fighting through pain does your body no favours.

Also Read: Follow these tips to prevent obesity and lower risk of breast cancer

How to avoid negative symptoms?

Lifting weights can cause excessive tiredness, lingering injuries, decreased performance, emotional swings, and sleep difficulties, to name a few drawbacks. As a result, it is recommended that you rest each muscle group for at least one day in between weightlifting exercises.

Benefits of Weightlifting

Lifting weights, in addition to increasing muscles and stamina, has been shown to reduce the chance of acquiring type 2 diabetes in studies. Lifting weights has also been linked to a reduction in cardiovascular disease. It also strengthens bones and muscles, so it can help with age-related bone problems.