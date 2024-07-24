Kupwara encounter: terrorist killed, soldier injured in gunfight

On July 24, the Indian Army reported that an unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured during an overnight encounter in the Lolab area of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, initiated based on specific intelligence about terrorist presence in Kowut, Kupwara, involved a joint search by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. On the night of July 24, troops detected suspicious movement and confronted the terrorists, who opened fire. The resulting clash led to the death of one terrorist and injuries to a non-commissioned officer (NCO). The operation remains ongoing, according to a Chinar Corps update on X.

Earlier in the week, security forces had also neutralized two terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate the valley along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district. The operation, based on intelligence inputs, targeted these terrorists as they attempted to breach the LoC in the Keran sector of north Kashmir. Alert forces detected their movement and engaged them in a firefight, which resulted in the deaths of the two terrorists.

The current encounter in Kupwara is still in progress as of this report. The situation is being closely monitored by the security forces as they continue their efforts to secure the area and address any further threats.