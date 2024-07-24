Lenovo launches new gaming tablet in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo has introduced its Legion tablet in India. Lenovo Legion Tab is priced at Rs 34,999 and it is registered on Flipkart. The device is available in a sleek Storm Gray colour. The company has been offering an instant discount of Rs 6,000

The new Legion Tab comes equipped with a powerful 8.8-inch LCD, that further features a 2.7K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It further offers a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It has 256GB of storage, which could be expanded further by up to 1TB. Legion Tab comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter. The device supports Dolby Atmos.

It is backed by a 6550mAh battery. It further comes with a fast charging 45W charger.