List of world’s most powerful passports revealed: Know India’s rank

Paris: The list of world’s ‘ most powerful passports, 2024’ was released. London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released the ‘Passport Index 2024’. The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

As per the Henley Passport Index 2024 July Global Ranking, Singapore holds the top position. Singapore’s passport provides visa-free access to 195 countries. The second place is shared by five countries – France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain which provides visa-free access to 192 countries.

Then, in third place in the ranking, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden all have visa-free access to 191 destinations. The United Kingdom is the fourth place, alongside New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland. Australia and Portugal shared the No. 5 spot, while the United States dropped down to eighth place, with visa-free access to 186 countries.

India is placed at number 82 along with Senegal and Tajikistan and it gives visa-free access to 58 countries. Maldives is ranked 58th with its citizens having visa-free access to 96 countries. Pakistan is positioned at 100th, providing passport holders access to 33 countries. At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 26 destinations.

The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the most extensive and precise database of travel information worldwide.

The most powerful passports for 2024:

Singapore (195 destinations)

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain (192)

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden (191)

Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom (190)

Australia, Portugal (189)

Greece, Poland (188)

Canada, Czechia, Hungary, Malta (187)

United States (186)

Estonia, Lithuania, United Arab Emirates (185)

Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (184)