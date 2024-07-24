Opposition CMs to Boycott NITI Aayog Meeting on July 27

The Chief Ministers of opposition states have decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27, citing the discriminatory nature of the Union Budget. The decision was made during a meeting of INDIA leaders on Tuesday evening, attended by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, TMC leaders Derek O’Brien and Kalyan Banerjee, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar, and CPM’s K Radhakrishnan. TMC will finalize its decision after consulting with party chief Mamata Banerjee, while DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin had already announced his boycott prior to the meeting.

Congress party general secretary K C Venugopal announced on X that INC Chief Ministers would boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, condemning the Union Budget as extremely discriminatory and dangerous, and asserting that it violates principles of federalism and fairness. He accused the government of acting against Constitutional principles and stated that the Congress would not participate in an event designed to conceal the regime’s true discriminatory nature.

In addition to boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting, opposition MPs plan to protest against the Budget in Parliament and in the coming days. They will demonstrate outside Parliament on Wednesday morning and raise the issue in the House, although they will not boycott proceedings. Opposition parties will also issue a statement expressing concern over the deteriorating health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail, alleging that the BJP and Delhi LG VK Saxena are conspiring to harm him.