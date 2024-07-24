Registration dates of GATE 2025 announced: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the registration dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. The online applications for the entrance exam will begin from August 24, 2024 and conclude on September 26, 2024. The registrations process with late fee will close on October 7, 2024.

The GATE exam is a nationwide test assessing candidates’ knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master’s and Doctoral programmes with potential financial aid. GATE scores are considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.

IIT Roorkee will hold GATE 2025 on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The city centres for the exam are divided into eight zones.

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose 1 or 2 test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be of three hours. GATE scores will be valid for three years after the result announcement date.

Negative marking

For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

Candidates studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or who have completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible to appear in the GATE exam.