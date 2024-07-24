Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on July 24. BSE Sensex ended at 80,148.88, down 280.16 points or 0.35 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 24,413.50, down 65.50 points or 0.27 percent.

About 2474 shares advanced, 927 shares declined, and 85 shares unchanged. Top gainers included HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, BPCL, NTPC and Tata Motors. Top losers were Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer and Axis Bank.

On the sectoral front, healthcare, oil & gas, media, telecom and power up 1-2 percent, while FMCG and bank index down 0.5-1 percent. BSE Midcap index was up 0.7 percent and smallcap index rose 2 percent.