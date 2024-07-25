Airline adds 3 new routes to India from UAE

Abu Dhabi: India based low-budget air carrier, IndiGo will launch operations to three more Indian cities from the UAE next month. The low-cost carrier will launch direct flights between Abu Dhabi and the Indian cities of Mangaluru, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli from August.

The flights on the Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru route will operate daily from August 9, and Tiruchirappalli to Abu Dhabi will operate four times a week, starting from August 11, 2024. The direct flights between Coimbatore and the UAE capital will operate thrice weekly from August 10.

The airline has listed one-way airfare from Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru and Coimbatore as low as Dh353 and Dh330, respectively. Return airfare can be as low as Dh843 for UAE travellers.

The UAE-India air corridor is one of the busiest between the two countries. Around 3.7 million Indian nationals are living and working in the UAE. They are the largest foreign workers among the expat community. According to aviation consultancy OAG, India-UAE is the 9th busiest corridor by seats in July 2024, reaching 2.192 million seats.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ first-quarter 2024 data showed Mumbai, Kochi and Delhi were the second, third and fourth busiest destinations with 240,681, 206,139 and 203,395 passengers, respectively.