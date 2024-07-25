Apple launches ‘Watch For Your Kids’ in India: Details

Mumbai: Apple has launched the ‘Watch For Your Kids’ in India. The new watch is designed to extend the Apple Watch’s features and safety functions to children and family members who do not own an iPhone. The new feature allows kids to connect with family and friends if they have the cellular variant of Apple’s smartwatch.

The Apple Watch for Kids is available in India for cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 4 or later and the Apple Watch SE with watchOS 7 or later. It requires an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or higher to pair. To activate cellular service, a wireless service plan for the Apple Watch is needed.

Users must also have an Apple ID for themselves and one for the family member they wish to set up the watch for, with two-factor authentication enabled on both accounts. Currently, eSIM plans for children are only available through Reliance Jio in India, but will soon be expanded to Airtel, Vodafone, and other carriers.

With Watch For Your Kids Feature, the smartwatch can deliver up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge, depending on the model. Kids can make and receive calls and messages, staying in touch with approved contacts managed by parents.

Parents can effortlessly monitor their child’s whereabouts using the Find People app, with customizable location notifications for added convenience. The ‘School-time Mode’ minimizes distractions during school hours by limiting app access and activating Do Not Disturb.

Kids can explore age-appropriate apps from the App Store on their Apple Watch, with parental controls to ensure safety.Kids can listen to Apple Music via Bluetooth. Children can press the side button to reach emergency services. Guardians listed as emergency contacts will receive notifications. The Medical ID feature displays essential health information.