BMW launches 5-Series LWB in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW India has launched the new-gen 5-Series in the Indian markets. 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) is offered at a starting price of Rs 72.90 lakh( ex-showroom). The deliveries for the all-new eighth-generation 5-Series will begin by September this year. The company will also offer individually customised headrests for the first 500 buyers of the luxury saloon. It will be produced locally at the company’s facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. There will be just one variant on offer – BMW 530Li M Sport.

The luxury car gets a brushed finish around the grille, which features piano-black inserts and light surrounds. It rides on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to larger 19-inch M-Sport alloy wheels. The new 5-Series is at 5,165 mm in length, 2,156 mm in width, and 1,518 mm in height, and it boasts a 3,105 mm long wheel. It is the largest car in its segment now.

The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is available in four metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, M Carbon Black, and Sparkling Copper Grey. For the first time, the BMW 5 Series features a fully vegan interior upholstery. The choice of dual-tone upholstery combinations includes Veganza, Copper Brown / Atlas Grey, and Maritime / Black options.

The new 5-Series features Adaptive LED headlamps and full LED tail lamps. It also features four-zone air conditioning, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, comfort seats, and L2 ADAS. It sports BMW’s new curved panel, housing a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

BMW is using a 2.0L turbo-petrol 4-cylinder engine that generates a peak power output of 260 Hp and 400 Nm of max torque. Additionally, the engine features a 48V Electrical Motor with a power output of 11 hp and torque output of 25 Nm to achieve better efficiency and dynamics. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.