BMW launches new electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad launched its flagship electric scooter in the Indian market. The electric scooter named ‘BMW CE 04’ will be sold in India as a completely built-in unit. It is priced at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will commence in September.

BMW CE 04 is India’s most expensive electric scooter. It has an 8.5 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of up to 130 kilometres on a single charge. BMW CE 04 will come with a complimentary 2.3 kW home charger which takes 3 hrs 30 mins for 0 – 80% charge. An optional BMW Wallbox charger is also available.

The CE 04 also became the highest power-rated electric two-wheeler in the Indian market. The liquid-cooled, permanent-magnet synchronous motor develops 42 horsepower and 62 Nm of peak torque. The e-scooter has a top speed of 120 kmph and sprints to 50 kmph from a standstill in 2.6 seconds.

It has a one-piece tubular steel main frame. Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) comes as standard with a double disc brake up front and a single disc at the rear. The BMW CE 04 also comes with Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and three riding modes: Eco, Rain and Road.

With the optional ‘Comfort Package’, riders can add heated grips and a backrest comfort seat. The optional ‘Dynamic Package’ offers riding modes pro, headlight pro, ABS pro, adaptive headlights and daytime riding light.

BMW CE 04 gets LED lighting, 15-inch alloy wheels and a floating single-piece seat as standard. The 10.25-inch TFT colour split screen is enabled with Bluetooth connectivity.