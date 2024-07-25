Dubai Duty Free Draw: Emirati and Indian nationals win $1million each

Dubai: An Emirati and an Indian national have won $1 million each in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw.

Saeed Mohamad Yousuf won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 469, with ticket number 4399, which he purchased on July 17 on his way to Casablanca in Morocco. The 47-year-old Emirati based in Dubai ran a real estate and building materials business.

Vidhi Gurnani, an Indian expat living in Dubai who was announced as the winner of $1 million in Series 468 with ticket number 4760 which she purchased on July 9 on her way to Mumbai from DXB. Vidhi who is the 233rd Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

Also Read: Reserve Bank of India cancels licence of this cooperative urban bank: Details

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles.

Aseilah Saeed Saif Al Kaabi, a 25-year-old Emirati based in Fujairah won a BMW M850i xDrive Coupe (Dravit Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 0433 in the Finest Surprise Series 1885, which she purchased on her way to Mahe in Seychelles.

Binyam Tamene, an American based in the US won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Graphite Grey) car with ticket number 1492 in the Finest Surprise Series 1886, which he purchased online on July 14.

Magesh Prabhakaran, a 48-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 R (Bluestone Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0872 in the Finest Surprise Series 589 which he purchased online on July 6.

Lastly, Hameed Ammacheetuvalappil, a 53-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Trophy Edition) motorbike with ticket number 0013 in the Finest Surprise Series 590 which he purchased online on July 18.