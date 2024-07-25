India successfully tests second phase of ballistic missile defence system: Video

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the second phase of its Ballistic Missile Defence System. The flight testing was conducted at the integrated test range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

The Ballistic Missile Defence System is capable of defending against hostile missiles with a range of 5,000 km. The Defence Ministry said that the flight test met all the objectives validating a complete network-centric warfare weapon system consisting of long-range sensors, low latency communication system and advanced interceptor missiles.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh appreciated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight test.

The second phase of AD Endo-atmospheric missile is an indigenously developed two stage solid propelled ground launched missile system which is meant for neutralising many types of enemy ballistic missile threats in the altitude in the range of endo to low exo-atmospheric regions. A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated in the ballistic missile system.