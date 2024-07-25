Leading bank revises fixed deposit interest rates: Details

Mumbai: Leading private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked fixed deposit interest rates on certain tenures. The fixed deposit interest rates were increased by up to 20 basis points (bps). The latest HDFC FD rates effective for amount below Rs 3 crore.

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Less Than 3 Crore Effective 24 July 2024:

Tenor Bucket Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)

7 – 14 days 3.00% 3.50%

15 – 29 days 3.00% 3.50%

30 – 45 days 3.50% 4.00%

46 – 60 days 4.50% 5.00%

61 – 89 days 4.50% 5.00%

90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00%

6 months 1 days < = 9 months 5.75% 6.25%

9 months 1 day to < 1 year 6.00% 6.50%

1 year to < 15 months 6.60% 7.10%

15 months to < 18 months 7.10% 7.60%

18 months to < 21 months 7.25% 7.75%

21 months – 2 years 7.00% 7.50%

2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 7.00% 7.50%

2 Years 11 Months – 35 Months 7.35% 7.85%

2 Years 11 Months 1 day < = 3 Year 7.00% 7.50%

3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 7.00% 7.50%

4 Year 7 Months – 55 months 7.40% 7.90%

4 Year 7 Months 1 day < = 5 Years 7.00% 7.50%

5 Years 1 day – 10 Years 7.00% 7.50%

Customers can earn higher interest on their FD for tenures of 2 years and 11 months (i.e., 35 months) and 4 years and 7 months (i.e., 55 months). This is for Limited time only.