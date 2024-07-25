Nubia launches Z60S Pro and Z60 Ultra Leading Version: Details

Mumbai: The ZTE sub-brand Nubia has launched its flagship models named ‘Nubia Z60S Pro’ and ‘Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version’ in select global markets.

Nubia Z60S Pro price starts at $569 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at $669 (roughly Rs. 55,500) and $769 (roughly Rs. 64,500), respectively. It is available in Aqua, Black and White colourways.

On the other hand, the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version pricing begins at $649 (roughly Rs. 53,500) for the 8GB +256GB model. The 12GB + 256GB model is listed at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,500). The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at $779 (roughly Rs. 65,500) while the top-end model with 16GB + 1TB retails at $879 (roughly Rs. 73,500). It is offered in Black and Silver colour options.

Nubia Z60S Pro Specifications:

The Nubia Z60S Pro runs on Android 14 based MyOS 14.5 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1,260×2,800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 452ppi pixel density and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The handset runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Nubia Z60S Pro carries a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch main sensor with support for OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel tertiary camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options on the Nubia Z60S Pro include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C port. It includes a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Other sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, e-compass, g-sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. ZTE has packed a 5,100mAh battery on the Nubia Z60S Pro with 80W wired charging support.

Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version Specifications:

The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version runs on MyOS 14.5 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116×2,480 pixels) resolution with 400ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. It has an under-display camera. It gets an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version SoC under the hood with a maximum 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

The triple rear camera setup of the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version includes a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel OV64B sensor with OIS support. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel front facing UD camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options are almost identical to the Nubia Z60S Pro, as are the sensors. The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support