Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth session in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat in the volatile session on July 25. At close, BSE Sensex was down 109.08 points or 0.14 percent at 80,039.80. NSE Nifty ended at 24,406.10 , down 7.40 points or 0.03 percent.

About 1791 shares advanced, 1635 shares declined, and 77 shares unchanged. Top gainers included Tata Motors, ONGC, SBI Life Insurance, BPCL and Sun Pharma. Top losers were Axis Bank, Nestle India, Titan Company, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel.

On the sectoral front, auto, capital goods, power, oil & gas, healthcare, media rose 0.5-3 percent, while bank, IT, metal, realty and telecom shed 0.5-1 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally lower.