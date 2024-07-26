5 Indian Ice creams, including 2 from Karnataka, Ranked among world’s top 100

A new list of the world’s top 100 iconic ice creams, compiled by the online food and tourism platform Pud Atlas, has brought Indian ice cream parlours into the global spotlight. The list includes five Indian ice creams, with notable entries from Karnataka, specifically from Corner House in Bengaluru and Ideal Pabba’s in Mangalore. Corner House is famous for its decadent ‘Death by Chocolate,’ while Ideal Pabba’s is known for its delightful ‘Gadbad.’

In addition to these Karnataka favourites, the list features ‘Guava’ from Apsara Ice Cream in Mumbai, ‘Ice Cream Sandwich’ from K. Rustum & Company, also in Mumbai, and ‘Tender Coconut’ from Naturals in Mumbai. Each of these selections highlights the unique and diverse offerings of Indian ice creams. Notably, Ideal Pabba’s and Naturals are owned by Kannadigas, with Prabhakar Kamath and the late Raghunandan Kamath bringing their passion for quality ice cream to international acclaim.

Italian creations claimed the top spots on the list, with ‘Pistachio’ from Castiglione Shop in Bologna, ‘Pistachio’ from Galliera 49 Shop, and ‘Salted Pistachio’ from Don Peppino Shop in Catania recognized for their excellence. The release of this list by Pud Atlas underscores the growing recognition of Indian ice creams on the world stage and celebrates the excellence of these local favourites.