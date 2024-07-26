DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Air Arabia launches new international flight service: Details

Jul 26, 2024, 08:45 pm IST

Sharjah: Sharjah based air carrier,, Air Arabia, announced new daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and the Maldives. The largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa will start this new flight service from  27 October 2024.

The new route will connect Sharjah International Airport to Velana International Airport in Male. Flights will depart Sharjah at 8 AM local time, arriving in the Maldives at 13:20 PM. The return flight will leave at 2:20 PM, landing in Sharjah at 17:55 PM.

Also Read: Gulf country to ban import of plastic bags from this date: Details 

Air Arabia’s schedule to and from the Maldives

FLIGHT    DEPARTURE    TIME       ARRIVAL  TIME       AIRCRAFT       FREQUENCY

G9 091    Sharjah   08:00      Maldives  13:20      Airbus A320    Daily

G9 092    Maldives  14:20      Sharjah  17:55      Airbus A320    Daily

The airline will operate Airbus A320 aircraft on the route, equipped with in-flight entertainment streaming and onboard catering services. Bookings for the new route are now open through the airline’s website, call center, and travel agencies.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 26, 2024, 08:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button