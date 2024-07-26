Air Arabia launches new international flight service: Details

Sharjah: Sharjah based air carrier,, Air Arabia, announced new daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and the Maldives. The largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa will start this new flight service from 27 October 2024.

The new route will connect Sharjah International Airport to Velana International Airport in Male. Flights will depart Sharjah at 8 AM local time, arriving in the Maldives at 13:20 PM. The return flight will leave at 2:20 PM, landing in Sharjah at 17:55 PM.

Air Arabia’s schedule to and from the Maldives

FLIGHT DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME AIRCRAFT FREQUENCY

G9 091 Sharjah 08:00 Maldives 13:20 Airbus A320 Daily

G9 092 Maldives 14:20 Sharjah 17:55 Airbus A320 Daily

The airline will operate Airbus A320 aircraft on the route, equipped with in-flight entertainment streaming and onboard catering services. Bookings for the new route are now open through the airline’s website, call center, and travel agencies.