Air India Express to operate daily flights to this city: Details

Kolkata: Air India Express has decided to expand its network to Tripura. The low-budget air carrier will start daily flights from Agartala to Guwahati, Delhi, and Kolkata from September 1, 2024.
You can now book these flights on their app, website, or other major booking channels.
FLIGHT SCHEDULE:
Agartala to Guwahati
Departure: 11:50
Arrival: 12:45
Frequency: Daily
Guwahati to Agartala
Departure: 10:20
Arrival: 11:20
Frequency: Daily
Agartala to Kolkata
Departure: 09:20
Arrival: 10:25
Frequency: Daily
Kolkata to Agartala
Departure: 07:50
Arrival: 08:50
Frequency: Daily
Agartala to Delhi via Guwahati
Agartala to Delhi
Departure: 11:50
Arrival: 16:05
Frequency: Daily
Delhi to Agartala
Departure: 07:20
Arrival: 11:20
Frequency: Daily
With these new routes, Air India Express now connects Agartala to two direct destinations and eight one-stop destinations, including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Chennai.
From Guwahati, Air India Express operates 77 weekly flights to eight direct destinations, including Agartala, and offers one-stop itineraries to 20 domestic and four international destinations.
From Kolkata, they operate 124 weekly flights to 12 direct destinations and connect the city to 22 one-stop destinations, including major international cities.
Loyalty members booking through the website or app can enjoy exclusive discounts, special deals, up to 8 percent NeuCoins, and complimentary priority check-in, boarding, and baggage services. Students, senior citizens, SMEs, and Indian armed forces members also get special fares and benefits. Plus, special cabin baggage-only fares are available online.
