Air India Express to operate daily flights to this city: Details

Kolkata: Air India Express has decided to expand its network to Tripura. The low-budget air carrier will start daily flights from Agartala to Guwahati, Delhi, and Kolkata from September 1, 2024.

You can now book these flights on their app, website, or other major booking channels.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE:

Agartala to Guwahati

Departure: 11:50

Arrival: 12:45

Frequency: Daily

Guwahati to Agartala

Departure: 10:20

Arrival: 11:20

Frequency: Daily

Agartala to Kolkata

Departure: 09:20

Arrival: 10:25

Frequency: Daily

Kolkata to Agartala

Departure: 07:50

Arrival: 08:50

Frequency: Daily

Agartala to Delhi via Guwahati

Agartala to Delhi

Departure: 11:50

Arrival: 16:05

Frequency: Daily

Delhi to Agartala

Departure: 07:20

Arrival: 11:20

Frequency: Daily

With these new routes, Air India Express now connects Agartala to two direct destinations and eight one-stop destinations, including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Chennai.

From Guwahati, Air India Express operates 77 weekly flights to eight direct destinations, including Agartala, and offers one-stop itineraries to 20 domestic and four international destinations.

From Kolkata, they operate 124 weekly flights to 12 direct destinations and connect the city to 22 one-stop destinations, including major international cities.

Loyalty members booking through the website or app can enjoy exclusive discounts, special deals, up to 8 percent NeuCoins, and complimentary priority check-in, boarding, and baggage services. Students, senior citizens, SMEs, and Indian armed forces members also get special fares and benefits. Plus, special cabin baggage-only fares are available online.