Chhattisgarh train derails in Kanker after hitting fallen tree; Driver injured

In Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, a passenger train traveling from Dalli Rajhara to Antagarh derailed early on Thursday after hitting a fallen banyan tree near Camp Mulla, just before reaching Bhanupratappur. The driver of the train sustained minor injuries, and railway officials are currently working to realign the train on the tracks.

The derailment happened around 6 am when the DEMU passenger train, which was empty and heading from Dallirajhara to Bhanupratappur on its route to Raipur via Balod, collided with the tree. The banyan tree had fallen onto the tracks due to recent heavy rainfall. The engine struck the tree in the darkness, leading to the train’s derailment.

As a result of the accident, train services from Bhanupratappur to Durg-Raipur have been canceled for the day. The front part of the train suffered considerable damage, affecting passengers’ travel plans. The train, which typically operates from Monday to Wednesday at 7 am, was not running today, leaving many residents from Dallirajhara, Balod, and surrounding areas without service. Railway teams are working to clear the tracks and restore normal operations.