Cochin airport uncovers major recruitment scam, debunks propaganda

A fraudulent scheme about conducting job-oriented courses at Nedumbaserry Airport in Kochi deceived local institutions. Two youths, posing as representatives of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), approached local institutions, including elected representatives, and cheated them. The scam was exposed after CIAL released a statement denying any involvement in the incident.

The fake campaign targeted the Sreemoolanagaram, Kanjoor, Kalady, Nedumbassery Panchayats, and Angamaly Municipal Corporation areas near Nedumbassery International Airport. Starting on the 18th, two individuals, wearing fake ID cards, visited local institutions and claimed to be appointed by CIAL. They announced that unemployed women could enroll in certificate courses for Solar PV installer and health assistant, allegedly funded by CIAL’s CSR funds, with employment promised upon completion. The fraudulent campaign was widely spread through social media and WhatsApp, leading many to apply.

CIAL issued a statement on July 25 declaring the incident a hoax and stating, “We have not engaged anyone to offer such a course.” They advised checking their official website for authentic offers. Attempts to contact the fraudsters were unsuccessful. Recognizing the scale of the scam, local bodies retracted all messages and advertisements, expressing regret and planning to file a complaint with the Ernakulam Rural Police. Young people who applied for the course were upset with local bodies for not detecting the fraud sooner.