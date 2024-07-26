Ducati unveils Panigale V4 and V4 S: Details

Mumbai: Ducati unveiled its updated Panigale V4 and the V4 S at the ongoing World Ducati Week 2024. The Ducati Panigale V4 gets a slimmer LED headlights and a bigger windscreen which increase aerodynamic efficiency by 4 per cent. The aero winglets now sit below the headlights instead of the side panels.

The 2024 Panigale V4 now gets a hollow symmetrical swingarm with a very unique geometry which reduces lateral stiffness by 37 per cent. The V4 S also gets third generation Ohlins NPX/TTX electronic suspension which is fully adjustable while the V4 gets Showa 43 mm USD forks upfront and a Sachs monoshock at the rear.

The Panigale V4 is the first motorcycle in the world to get the Brembo Hypure braking system which is an evolution of the Bremby Stylema setup and are 30 grams lighter. The new 17-inch Aluminium alloys on the V4 S are lighter than before and are shod with Pirelli Diablo SuperCorse SP-V4 rubber.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

It is powered by 1,103 cc V4 motor that churns out maximum power of 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm along with 120.9 Nm of peak torque at 11,250 rpm. A six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter are standard fitments.

The Panigale V4 along with the V4 S get a bunch of electronic rider aids – different riding modes, different power modes, race eCBS, Ducati Vehicle Observer, traction control, wheelie control, slide control, engine brake control and much more!

The 2024 Panigale V4 and V4 S will be launched in India by the end of the year or maybe early next year, with prices touching Rs30 lakh (ex-showroom).