Gulf country to ban import of plastic bags from this date: Details

Muscat: Oman government has decided to ban import of plastic bags. The ban will be enforced from September 1, 2024. The decision was taken as part of a new initiative to combat plastic pollution.

The ban will cover a wide range of products detailed under specific Harmonized System (HS) codes, particularly focusing on sacks and bags made from ethylene polymers. The ban includes both biodegradable and non-biodegradable plastics, such as shopping bags, waste bags, food packaging bags, and medical use bags.

Industrial and commercial establishments in Oman are urged to prepare for these changes.