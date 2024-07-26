Hero MotoCorp launches 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has introduced the updated Xtreme 160R 4V in India. The bike is priced at Rs 138,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

A new Kevlar Brown color scheme with golden graphics has been added to the existing Neon Shooting Star and Stealth Black options. This new color variant sports a dual-tone black and brown finish with golden graphics.

The updated model now includes a single-piece seat. The rear section features revised panels and a redesigned taillight, along with an Emergency Stop Signal. Additionally, the instrument cluster now includes a drag timer to measure the bike’s acceleration. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster, which supports smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

Its fully digital instrument cluster offers over 25 features such as malfunction alerts, text alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, trip details, overspeed alerts, battery removal alerts, and more. It also displays a fuel level indicator, odometer, speedometer, tachometer, gear position indicator, clock, and other essential information.

The bike is equipped with KYB inverted forks and a 7-step preload adjustment monoshock suspension as standard fitment. It features a 276mm petal disc brake at the front and a 220mm petal disc brake at the rear, with dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system), included as standard.

The 17-inch alloy wheels are paired with 100-section front and 130-section rear tires. The bike has a seat height of 795mm, a fuel tank capacity of 12 liters, and a ground clearance of 165mm.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by 163.2cc, air/oil-cooled engine paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine produces 16.9PS of peak power at 8500rpm and 14.6Nm of torque at 6500rpm.