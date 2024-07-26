HP launches new AI laptops in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: HP unveiled its first Copilot+ AI PCs, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X, in India. Pricing for the HP Elitebook Ultra starts at Rs. 1,69,934. The laptop is available in a single Atmospheric Blue colour. The HP OmniBook X, on the other hand, has a starting price of Rs. 1,39,999 and will sell in a Meteor Silver colour. Both Copilot+ PCs are available in HP World retail stores and the HP online store.

HP EliteBook Ultra specifications

The HP EliteBook Ultra runs Windows 11 Pro and is powered by Qualcomm’s latest 12-core Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 chipset that can clock up to 3.4 GHz, paired with Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5x-8400MHz RAM and 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage. The X Elite processor’s dedicated 45 TOPS NPU allows users to perform generative AI-intensive tasks on-device.

The Copilot+ PC sport a 14-inch 2.2K (2,240×1,400 pixels) touch display with 300nits of peak brightness. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The HP EliteBook Ultra comes with dual stereo speakers, integrated dual array microphones, full-size backlit keyboard and a 5-megapixel IR camera.

The laptop packs a 59Whr battery that HP claims can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The battery is charged by a 65W USB Type-C power adapter.

HP OmniBook specifications

The HP OmniBook X is powered by the same Snapdragon processor, paired with Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5x-8448 MHz RAM and 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The laptop gets the same 14-inch 2.2K display, with multi-touch capabilities, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 300 nits of brightness. Connectivity options on the HP OmniBook X include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, with a port selection that features two USB Type-C ports (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort), a 1 USB Type-A port and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The laptop sports dual speakers and a 5-megapixel IR camera.The HP OmniBook X comes with a 59Whr battery, claimed to offer up to 26 hours of battery life.