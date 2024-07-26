India launch date of Nissan X-Trail announced, bookings open

Mumbai: Nissan India has officially started accepting bookings for the fourth-generation X-Trail. Interested buyers can book the vehicle online on Nissan India’s website or their nearest Nissan showroom. Bookings can be made with a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The Nissan X-Trail will be launched on August 1. A total of 150 units of the Nissan X-Trail are coming to India as full imports.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 163 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque, and includes a 12V mild-hybrid assist. It is paired with a CVT, with no option for a manual gearbox. The CVT sends power to the front wheels of the SUV and enables it to reach 0-100 km/h in under 10 seconds. It has three drive modes and steering modes- Eco, Standard, and Sport.

The SUV comes loaded with an eight-inch infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a wireless charger. Moreover, the steering wheel is leather-wrapped with a digital instrument panel behind it. Other features on offer include a 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, seven airbags, and manually adjustable front seats.

The Nissan X-Trail is available in three colors: Champagne Silver, Purple White, and Diamond Black. The Indian market will receive the 7-seater version of the X-Trail SUV. The X-Trail is coming in as a full import and is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).