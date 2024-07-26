India Monsoon Chaos: Heavy rains cause havoc

India is currently grappling with a severe monsoon season, with heavy rains causing widespread disruption across multiple states. Torrential downpours have led to extensive flooding, disrupting daily life and necessitating urgent rescue operations from Mumbai and Delhi-NCR to Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, and beyond.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for extremely severe rain in Gujarat and Maharashtra and orange alerts for anticipated severe downpours in Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa. Heavy rainfall is expected to affect northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan, until July 28. Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are also on alert for heavy showers in the coming days.

**Maharashtra**

In Maharashtra, continuous rain over the past 24 hours has caused severe disruption, resulting in six deaths and 12 injuries due to rain-related incidents. Many low-lying areas have been flooded, necessitating the evacuation of hundreds of residents. The IMD has issued a red alert for Pune, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad. Rescue operations in Pune involved relocating around 160 people from marooned houses, with over 200 firefighters involved. Schools and colleges in affected areas have been closed, and a public advisory urges residents to stay indoors. Since May 15, 2024, at least 94 people have died in Maharashtra due to monsoon-related incidents, with four people missing and 145 injured. The state has also reported the deaths of 306 animals.

**Delhi-NCR**

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Friday morning, bringing relief from persistent humidity but causing significant waterlogging in several parts of the city, including Bhikaji Cama Place, Motibagh Ring Road, Parliament Street, and Ashoka Road. The IMD had issued a yellow alert for the capital, forecasting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms. The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories to avoid certain areas due to waterlogging and traffic jams. Rainfall is expected to continue in Delhi and the NCR, including Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ballabhgarh, over the next few days.

**Rajasthan**

Eastern Rajasthan has been lashed by heavy rains, while other areas received light showers. The meteorological department expects continued rainfall in eastern Rajasthan and some parts of the Bikaner division over the next few days. Significant rainfall was recorded in Dausa, Karauli, and Baswa, with more expected due to a cyclonic circulation system over north-west Uttar Pradesh.

**Madhya Pradesh**

Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh caused water-logging in several areas, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Friday. Some dams opened their sluice gates to manage water levels, and social media videos showed flooded drains. Satna and Ratlam received significant rainfall, while Bhopal also experienced heavy showers.

**Gujarat**

Although rains paused on Thursday, many areas in south and central Gujarat remained inundated. Since the beginning of the monsoon, 61 people have died across the state. Significant rainfall has been recorded in several talukas, with many reservoirs at high capacity. The IMD issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain in several districts on Friday.

**Uttarakhand**

Uttarakhand is expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall over the next week. The Dehradun District Magistrate Office declared a holiday for schools on Friday due to the weather department’s warning of heavy rain and lightning. An orange alert predicts isolated very heavy rainfall on July 26 and 27.

**Karnataka**

Heavy rains in the Hemavathi river basin have led to the release of large volumes of water from the dam, prompting flood alerts. Authorities have advised people living downstream to move to safer locations. Several areas in Hassan, Arkalgud, Sakleshpur, Alur, Belur, and Holenarsipur taluks received significant rainfall, leading to school closures on July 26.

**Andhra Pradesh and Telangana**

Heavy rain alerts have been issued for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to a series of depressions in the Bay of Bengal. Districts in Telangana, including Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, and Peddapalli, should expect heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning. Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Manyam, Alluri, and Eluru districts, is also expected to experience significant rainfall. Continuous rain has caused streams and bends to overflow, with flood warnings issued in the Godavari region.

**Kerala**

Severe weather has struck North Malabar in Kerala, causing extensive damage in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Kozhikode. The IMD has forecasted continued heavy rainfall and high winds in these districts, as well as Wayanad, over the next four days. Fishermen are advised to stay out of the sea due to high tides and strong currents.

**Tamil Nadu**

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rains for Nilgiris and Coimbatore, with moderate rains and thunderstorms expected in Chennai. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in several areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next few days. Moderate thunderstorms have already occurred in parts of north Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Ariyalur districts.