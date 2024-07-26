Know how to add admins to your WhatsApp Channels

Mumbai: WhatsApp owned by Meta is the most popular social media messaging platform. It is used by more than 2 billion users across the globe.

WhatsApp in June last year started rolling out its Channels feature. The feature is now available globally. A WhatsApp Channels owner can invite up to 16 additional admins to help him/her manage their channel. Admins have the ability to change the channel’s name, icon, description, and settings, including which type of emojis are allowed for reactions. Updates made by admins are immediately shared and do not require approval from the channel owner. Admins can delete or edit updates made by themselves, other admins, or the channel owner within 30 days of sending.

However, some channel features such as adding or removing admins, deleting the channel, and transferring ownership are exclusive to the owner.

Also Read: Renault launches new-gen Duster: Details

A step-by-step guide on how to add admins to your WhatsApp Channels

Step 1: Go to your WhatsApp Channel and then to Channels info

Step 2: Click on ‘Invite admins’.

Step 3: Select the admins to invite from either your followers or your contacts.

Step 4: Add a message to your invite and click ‘Send’.

You can invite multiple admins at once, and each invitation will open a separate chat between you and the invited admin. You will receive a notification if the invitation is accepted.

To revoke an admin invitation, go to the top of the follower list, click on the invited person and select ‘Revoke invite’ and then ‘Revoke’. You can also revoke an invite from your chat by clicking ‘View channel’ and then ‘Revoke invite’.