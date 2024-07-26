Know is it healthy to drink water before bed

Drinking water before sleep holds several benefits. It improves our mood, makes skin glowing and healthy. As per a study, dehydration can have a negative impact on your mood. It could lead to a change in your sleep pattern.

People who normally drink a lot of water weren’t as calm and didn’t feel as many positive emotions when they couldn’t drink as much as they normally did. Those with a low fluid intake showed an increase in positive emotion, satisfaction, and calmness when they increased their water intake. Drinking water — specifically hot or warm water — is one natural way to help detox the body and improve digestion.

Warm water increases blood circulation, helps your body to break down waste, and increases sweat output. Sweating will cause you to lose fluid through the night, but it will also remove excess salts or toxins and clean the skin cells. Drinking water before bed will make you dehydrated and so helps to remove toxins.

Drinking water before bed helps to remove body pain and cramps from the stomach. Adding a little lemon juice to your daily water intake will boost your immune system. If drinking water before bed has caused you to experience irregular symptoms, talk with your doctor or dietitian. They can help you determine what amount of water is best for your diet and your overall health.