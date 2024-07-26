Modi in Dras for Kargil War Silver Jubilee Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Dras, Kargil on Friday to participate in the silver jubilee celebrations of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas,’ which began on Thursday. Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the conflict, according to his office. He also announced on social media that the Shinkun La Tunnel Project, aimed at improving connectivity to Leh, will commence on Friday, with Modi virtually initiating the project’s first blast.

The Shinkun La Tunnel Project involves constructing a 4.1-km long twin-tube tunnel at an altitude of approximately 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road, ensuring all-weather access to Leh. This tunnel, once completed, will be the highest in the world, enhancing the movement of armed forces and fostering economic and social development in Ladakh.

The 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas saw war heroes, the next of kin of fallen soldiers, senior officers, and gallantry awardees gathering in Dras. Events included a microlight aircraft demonstration, audio-visual narrations of battles at Lamochen View Point, and reminiscences from war heroes, vividly recounting the bravery and spirit of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War.