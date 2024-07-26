Moidams of Ahom Dynasty recognized as India’s 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Moidams of the Ahom Dynasty in Assam were officially designated as India’s 43rd World Heritage Site on Friday (July 26) during the 46th World Heritage Committee session in New Delhi. This recognition underscores the cultural and historical significance of these ancient burial mounds.

Moidams are traditional burial mounds built for Ahom kings, queens, and nobles in Assam. The term “Moidam” comes from the Tai words “Phrang-Mai-Dam” or “Mai-Tam,” meaning “bury” and “spirit of the dead,” respectively. Each Moidam consists of three main parts: a vault or chamber where the deceased is placed, a hemispherical earthen mound covering the chamber, and a brick structure atop the mound used for annual offerings, surrounded by an octagonal boundary wall with an arched gateway.

The size of the Moidams varies based on the deceased’s status and resources, ranging from small structures to large hillocks. Within the vault, the dead were interred with personal belongings such as clothes, ornaments, and weapons. Occasionally, living or dead attendants were also buried with the deceased, a practice later abolished by King Rudra Singha (CE 1696-1714).