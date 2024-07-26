PM Modi commemorates armed forces’ efforts on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Ladakh

On July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kargil War Memorial in Dras to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict. Addressing the Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh, Modi emphasized the lasting significance of these sacrifices, declaring, “This day reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal.”

Reflecting on the event, Modi underscored the importance of the day for Ladakh and reiterated the enduring nature of the soldiers’ sacrifices. He also issued a stern warning to Pakistan, criticizing its continued attempts at hostility. Modi stated, “Pakistan has failed in its attempts to undermine India and continues to resort to terrorism and proxy warfare.”

The annual Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on July 26, commemorates India’s victory in Operation Vijay, during which Indian forces reclaimed key positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been occupied by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists. Modi’s remarks also served as a message to Pakistan, affirming India’s commitment to combating terrorism and defending its sovereignty.