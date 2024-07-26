PM Modi marks 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, emphasizes importance of agneepath scheme

On Friday, July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Kargil War Memorial in Dras to mark the 25th anniversary of Vijay Diwas and pay tribute to the soldiers martyred during the 1999 Kargil War. During the Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh, PM Modi emphasized the importance of the Agneepath Scheme as a vital reform for the Indian Army. He noted the longstanding discussions in Parliament and various committees about the need to lower the average age of Indian soldiers, which is higher than the global average. The Agneepath Scheme, he said, is the solution to keep the forces fit and ready for combat.

PM Modi criticized those politicizing the issue of national security, accusing them of weakening the armed forces with corruption and obstructing the modernization of the Air Force and the development of the Tejas fighter plane. He addressed misconceptions about the Agneepath Scheme, particularly the claim that it was designed to save on pension costs. PM Modi clarified that concerns about pensions for new recruits would only arise after 30 years, and the scheme’s primary focus is on national security, not financial savings.

Furthermore, PM Modi condemned the opposition’s misleading claims about military reforms. He highlighted that it was his government that implemented the One Rank One Pension scheme, providing over Rs 1.25 lakh crore to ex-servicemen, unlike previous governments that only allocated Rs 500 crore. He also pointed out that the opposition failed to build a war memorial for martyrs or provide adequate bulletproof jackets for soldiers on the border, despite having seven decades to do so.