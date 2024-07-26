PM Modi to inaugurate construction of world’s highest tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually initiate the first blast for the Shinkun La Tunnel on Friday, July 26, enhancing all-weather connectivity for security forces and civilians in Leh and Ladakh. This event coincides with his visit to Drass to honor the soldiers who perished during the 1999 Kargil Conflict. The Prime Minister’s Office announced Modi’s visit to the Kargil War Memorial at 9:20 AM on the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas to pay homage to the fallen heroes.

The Shinkun La Tunnel Project, a 4.1-km-long twin-tube tunnel situated at an altitude of over 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road, is set to become the highest tunnel in the world upon completion. This strategic project aims to ensure year-round connectivity to Leh, promoting economic and social development in Ladakh while bolstering defense capabilities amid ongoing border tensions with China.

In March, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully completed a crucial alternate road link to Leh, making the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road the shortest of the three routes connecting Ladakh to the hinterland. This 298 km road connects Manali to Leh via Darcha (NH-03) and Nimmu on the Kargil-Leh Highway, serving as a vital third axis alongside the Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh roads, thereby strengthening defense preparedness and regional connectivity.